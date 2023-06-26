Sun Pharma gets approval from Health Canada for acne drug ABSORICA LD

Absorica LD is used to treat severe acne in patients 12 years of age and older. Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical closed 0.66 percent higher at Rs 998/share today, June 26, 2023, on NSE.

Sun Pharmaceutical on Monday, June 26, 2023, announced that its arm Sun Pharma Canada Inc. has received Health Canada approval for ABSORICA LD (isotretinoin capsules). Absorica LD is used to treat severe acne in patients 12 years of age and older.

Sun Pharmaceutical in a release said, "ABSORICA LD is a new formulation of isotretinoin, the first in over a decade, and the only micronized formulation of isotretinoin to treat severe acne in patients 12 years of age and older."

Severe acne causes breakouts that often extend deep into the skin, including cysts and nodules which disfigure the face. These breakouts tend to be painful, and negatively impact a patient's quality of life. Even as severe acne clears, acne scars and pigmentation often appear.

The company says, ABSORICA LD is the only micronized formulation, which provides enhanced bioavailability resulting in comparable rate and extent of isotretinoin exposure with or without food. In clinical trials, isotretinoin achieved complete or near-complete suppression of acne within a single course of therapy, and demonstrated complete and prolonged remission of acne.

ABSORICA LD is indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobata and recalcitrant acne in patients 12 years of age and older, and is taken orally with or without food, taken as whole capsules either as a single dose or in two divided doses, as instructed by a physician. Because of significant adverse reactions associated with its use, ABSORICA LD is reserved for patients with severe nodular acne who are unresponsive to standard therapy, including systemic antibiotics.

Capsules come in 8 mg, 16 mg, 24 mg and 32 mg strengths. Each box comes with 30 capsules as three blister packs of 10 capsules each.

Besides, earlier on June 19, 2023, the arm Sun Pharma Canada received Health Canada’s approval for WINLEVI (clascoterone cream 1%). The company says, WINLEVI is the first and only androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris (acne) in patients 12 years of age and older.

