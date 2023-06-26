Sun Pharma gets approval from Health Canada for acne drug ABSORICA LD

Absorica LD is used to treat severe acne in patients 12 years of age and older. Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical closed 0.66 percent higher at Rs 998/share today, June 26, 2023, on NSE.

Sun Pharmaceutical on Monday, June 26, 2023, announced that its arm Sun Pharma Canada Inc. has received Health Canada approval for ABSORICA LD (isotretinoin capsules). Absorica LD is used to treat severe acne in patients 12 years of age and older.

Sun Pharmaceutical in a release said, "ABSORICA LD is a new formulation of isotretinoin, the first in over a decade, and the only micronized formulation of isotretinoin to treat severe acne in patients 12 years of age and older."

Severe acne causes breakouts that often extend deep into the skin, including cysts and nodules which disfigure the face. These breakouts tend to be painful, and negatively impact a patient's quality of life. Even as severe acne clears, acne scars and pigmentation often appear.