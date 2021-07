Diversified Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group on Tuesday entered into a pact with Fullerton Financial Services Holdings to take over the latter's non-banking arm Fullerton India Credit Company in a reported USD 2.5 billion deal.

Fullerton Financial Services is a fully-owned subsidiary of the Singaporean investment giant Temasek Holdings. The Japanese acquirer did not disclose the deal value in the public statement, but market sources told.