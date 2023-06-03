Sujatra plans expansion into Canada to make designer ethnic wear more accessible

The launch of international operations will assist in cutting down the excessive international shipping costs from India and the order servicing time will also reduce drastically, the firm said.
Sujatra, a women's fashion startup, has recently announced the company's expansion into Canada, making its designer ethnic wear more accessible
to customers worldwide. Additionally, the company aims to spread the
idea of designer Indian ethnic wear inspired by traditional art forms in
the North American market.
Specializing in designer ethnic wear, Sujatra offers a modern aesthetic
in the women's wear market. It was founded in 2016 by 69-year-old
entrepreneur, Chitralekha Das. Initially the brand combined Indian art
forms, paintings and fabrics to create unique saree designs. Over time the
brand entered modern aesthetics in the women's wear market.
The launch of international operations will assist in cutting down the
excessive international shipping costs from India and the order
servicing time will also reduce drastically. This will increase the
brand's foothold in the Canadian market, where quality, delivery time,
and flexibility are of prime importance, the company said.
Commenting on the expansion, Chief Executive Officer Bedprakash Das said, "shopping for ethnic wear abroad can often turn into a disappointing experience due to limited design options, extended delivery time, exorbitant shipping costs, no provision for returns and most importantly - no facility for size customization or proper fittings. We intend to change all this and offer a closer to home experience of shopping."
In another development, Sujatra raised a debt funding round from India's
largest revenue-based financier and Peter Thiel backed Velocity as well.
First Published: Jun 3, 2023 5:47 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Leaders Speak | Generative AI — our new and increasingly intelligent co-worker
Jun 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Here's what the US debt deal teaches about morality in global leadership
Jun 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Healthy India: Will NBRC research make a breakthrough in Alzheimer’s treatment?
Jun 2, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
National Pension System investment for retirement years — returns & allocation strategy
Jun 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read