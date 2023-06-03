Sujatra plans expansion into Canada to make designer ethnic wear more accessible

The launch of international operations will assist in cutting down the excessive international shipping costs from India and the order servicing time will also reduce drastically, the firm said.

Sujatra, a women's fashion startup, has recently announced the company's expansion into Canada, making its designer ethnic wear more accessible

to customers worldwide. Additionally, the company aims to spread the

idea of designer Indian ethnic wear inspired by traditional art forms in

the North American market.

Specializing in designer ethnic wear, Sujatra offers a modern aesthetic

in the women's wear market. It was founded in 2016 by 69-year-old

entrepreneur, Chitralekha Das. Initially the brand combined Indian art

forms, paintings and fabrics to create unique saree designs. Over time the

brand entered modern aesthetics in the women's wear market.

The launch of international operations will assist in cutting down the

excessive international shipping costs from India and the order

servicing time will also reduce drastically. This will increase the

brand's foothold in the Canadian market, where quality, delivery time,

and flexibility are of prime importance, the company said.

Commenting on the expansion, Chief Executive Officer Bedprakash Das said, "shopping for ethnic wear abroad can often turn into a disappointing experience due to limited design options, extended delivery time, exorbitant shipping costs, no provision for returns and most importantly - no facility for size customization or proper fittings. We intend to change all this and offer a closer to home experience of shopping."

In another development, Sujatra raised a debt funding round from India's

largest revenue-based financier and Peter Thiel backed Velocity as well.