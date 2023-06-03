English
Sujatra plans expansion into Canada to make designer ethnic wear more accessible

Sujatra plans expansion into Canada to make designer ethnic wear more accessible

Sujatra plans expansion into Canada to make designer ethnic wear more accessible
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 4, 2023 5:47:04 PM IST (Updated)

The launch of international operations will assist in cutting down the excessive international shipping costs from India and the order servicing time will also reduce drastically, the firm said.

Sujatra, a women's fashion startup, has recently announced the company's expansion into Canada, making its designer ethnic wear more accessible

to customers worldwide. Additionally, the company aims to spread the

idea of designer Indian ethnic wear inspired by traditional art forms in
