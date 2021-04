Sugar demand continues to remain weak due to COVID spike: Sakthi Sugars’ M Manickam

Sugar demand has continued to be on the weaker side, first, it was about winters, and now as we are approaching that all-important summer season, wedding season, etc., but with the second wave of COVID coming in the numbers haven’t been able to lift up.

M Manickam, CMD of Sakthi Sugars spoke to CNBC-TV18 to give his take on this space.

On-demand scenario, Manickam said, “In the last quarter, we are looking at the coronavirus to go away and not come back at all. Now suddenly it has come back with the vengeance and we are seeing a lot of shutdowns - things like theatres and hotels everything going down so we are seeing a certain amount of uneasiness in the market in terms of consumption and particularly now Northern states have also got affected so consumption is going to be under pressure.”

“Probably we will be exporting more, the domestic market I don’t anticipate immediate growth it will maybe just plus/minus 1-2 percent. So export is something where we will be able to push out little more,” he further added.