Strongly believe in India story, will continue expansion despite COVID-19: KFC Updated : March 28, 2021 12:57 PM IST KFC India, which opened around 30 new restaurants last year during the peak of the COVID-19-induced disruptions, is looking at adding new outlets this year. KFC India has over 480 restaurants in more than 130 cities across India.