Business Strong anti-China sentiment possible game changer for domestic industry, says L&T's AM Naik Updated : August 13, 2020 06:51 PM IST Naik outlined how L&T was working towards building and growing domestic business. Addressing shareholders at L&T's 75th AGM, Naik said anti-China sentiment poses an opportunity for India Inc. Naik also expects the second half of the FY21 to signal better economic activity.