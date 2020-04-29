Business
Strides launches Favipiravir tablets, generic version of Japanese drug used against COVID-19
Updated : April 29, 2020 10:43 AM IST
Favipiravir is a generic version of Avigan, which is produced by Japanese manufacturer Toyama Chemical.
In a statement the company said that the antiviral drug was initially developed to treat flu in Japan, but studies in other countries have shown its effectiveness against coronavirus.
Several drugs have been touted as effective against the novel coronavirus, but those claims have proven to be tenuous.