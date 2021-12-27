Stricter GST regime to prevent tax evasion from Jan 1; check details here

Starting next year, several changes to the existing Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime would kick in. The new rules -- scheduled to come into effect from January 1, 2022 -- have been announced as part of the Finance Act, 2021, to prevent fraudulent activities concerning billing and recovery.

* For companies with an annual turnover of more than Rs 5 crore, there are currently two monthly GST filings -- GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B. While GSTR-1 is a return that shows sales invoices, GSTR-3B is a self-declared summary. In case there is a mismatch between GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B filings of a company, the government has the power to send officials to recover the GST for the amount of sales on which tax has not been paid. From January 1, as per new rules, the government would not be mandated to issue a show-cause notice to the business before sending officials for recovery. The move has been taken to get rid of the fake billing menace. Besides, Aadhaar authentication has also been mandatory for businesses to claim GST refunds.