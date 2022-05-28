Storyboard18 | Bookstrapping: Build — An Unorthodox Guide to Making Things Worth Making by Tony Fadell

Are you at the crossroads of a tricky decision? Perhaps this book might help. Author Tony Fadell runs an investment and advisory firm and a huge part of his work involves mentoring businesses. ‘Build’— An Unorthodox Guide to Making Things With Making’ gives an insight into his approach, so that people who are tempted to call him for midnight advice could pick up his book instead! However, there’s a catch. Fadell believes that the leadership style that wins again and again is "being a troublemaker, a shit-stirrer". And that’s what he talks about in this book.
He candidly admits, “ I am not going to tell you to work two days a week and retire early... the world is full of mediocre ‘middle-of-the -road’ companies creating mediocre ‘middle-of-the-road’ crap. But I spent my entire life chasing after products and people that strive for excellence. I believe everyone should have that chance and that's why I wrote this book.”
Who’s Tony Fadell again?
He was on the team that made the iPod, the iPhone and the Nest Learning Thermostat. He is quick to clarify, “I was there but I was never there alone,” crediting the mentors who held his hand. Nice touch! Tony offers a pithy chronological progression of his life by way of introduction. He famously walked into his own farewell party to say “I am staying”, because he got a call from Steve Jobs who told him he wasn't going anywhere; which made him realise that ‘sometimes the only way to save yourself is to walk out the door!’
This is a book that answers many questions even as you read it casually — but the big advice can be distilled as follows:
Refreshingly enough, Fadell does not demonise boards! Instead, he encourages entrepreneurs to know themselves better. He cites the case of Zhang Yiming, founder and CEO of Tiktok, who resigned at the height of Tiktok’s popularity. “I am more interested in analysing organisational and market principles.I lack some of the skills that make an ideal manager,” Yiming said at the time. Such self-awareness helps the board make the right decisions. Therefore, entrepreneurs must make an effort to help their board grasp exactly what's going on in the company. The better you can explain something the more you understand. If, an as entrepreneur, you find yourself in a situation where:
Then you have not internalised what’s actually going on at your own company. In such a case you have a real problem,” explains Fadell.
As a reader, you can either read the book from start to finish, or hop around and discover snapshots of the world. Whatever works for you!
— Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta is a columnist, biographer and bibliophile. She is credited with the internationally acclaimed Red Dot Experiment, a decadal six-nation study on how ‘culture impacts communication.