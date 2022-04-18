Sterlite Power picks up majority stake in MTCIL with 'digital India' in mind

Sterlite Power on April 18 said it has acquired a 64.98 percent equity stake in Maharashtra Transmission Communication Infrastructure Limited. The company said in a statement that it has "acquired this equity stake from Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL)."

Without sharing any further details, Sterlite Power said the acquisition is in line with its strategy to establish a strong optical ground wire (OPGW) fibre network in the country. Maharashtra Transmission Communication Infrastructure Limited (MTCIL) operates a fibre network of 3,162 km, serving telcos, internet service providers (ISPs) and data centres in Maharashtra.

Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said, "OPGW fibre networks offer a reliable data delivery solution and help leverage the existing power utility infrastructure for telecommunications purposes. Such large-scale OPGW fibre roll out is essential to achieve the 'digital India' vision aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy."