Business
Sterling Biotech: Congress veteran Ahmed Patel's son to be quizzed by ED
Updated : August 29, 2019 02:27 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son Faisal Patel reached the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in New Delhi on Thursday in the alleged case of multi-crore bank fraud and money-laundering by Gujarat-based Sterling Biotech.
On July 30, the financial probe agency had also grilled Ahmed Patel's son-in-law and advocate Irfan Siddiqui in connection with the probe.
The ED registered a money laundering case against the Sandesara brothers and others in August 2017 after a case of alleged bank fraud of Rs 5,700 crore was filed against them by the CBI.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more