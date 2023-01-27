India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki is aiming to become the market leader in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) space by the next financial year, i.e. FY24. Currently, the automaker has five SUVs in its portfolio and last month's sales show that the target set by the management is a steep one.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) at Maruti Suzuki India, in an interview with CNBCtv18, admitted that the SUV market share for Maruti was currently low.

"Our non-SUV market share of 65 percent plus is huge. But in the SUV sector, our market share is around 11 percent and with these two models that we have brought in, the Jimny as well as the Fronx, we have announced that we should be market leaders in SUV also in the next financial year,” he said.

Passenger car market share across India in 2022

Manufacturer Market share Maruti Suzuki 46.10% Hyundai 14.60% Tata 13.90% Mahindra 8.80% Kia 6.70% Toyota 4.20% Honda 2.50%

Some carmakers in the country like Mahindra, Kia and Citroen are only involved in manufacturing SUVs. Considering their market share, Maruti - which has around 11 percent share in the SUVs - still has a long way to become the country’s market leader in the SUV space. To achieve this target, Maruti will have to ensure big volume sales from all its SUV models - Brezza, Grand Virara, Fronx and Jimny.

"Our market share should go up in the SUV space from about 11 percent to a much higher number. Overall, therefore, our market share should also rise. It is all subject to how we can handle our supply side issues,” added Srivastava.

Maruti Suzuki’s new Jimny was unveiled along with another compact SUV Fronx, which will also go on sale by mid-2023. Both - Jimny and Fronx - are being sold from the carmaker's Nexa retail channel.

Maruti Suzuki’s five-door Jimny has already received more than 11,000 bookings within a month of its launch. According to Maruti, the new Jimny will be manufactured at the company’s Gurugram plant and will also be exported to overseas markets.

As per the trend in bookings of Jimny in India, by the time this SUV’s launch takes place booking figures are likely to increase by a lot more. Therefore, at the current rate of Maruti’s production, the five-door Jimny’s waiting period could easily cross the 1-year mark.

Srivastava also added that the company expects to sell higher-value of products in this quarter as well and that the bookings for the Jimny SUV have been very good. He also added that the domestic auto Industry is likely to grow at 5.5-7.5 percent in the current financial year and double-digits would be tough given the high demand base.

Jimny, which is already touted as one of the most iconic Suzuki cars ever, has been on sale since the 1970s, and it is now in its 4th generation. India had the 2nd generation model, the Gypsy, on sale but was discontinued eventually. The 4th-gen Jimny is already available for sale in the overseas market as a three-door version.

Srivastava also hinted at the increase in prices because of new RDE emission norms and their impact on diesel vehicles. He also stated that the impact of new RDE emission norms will be lesser for Maruti as compared to its peers.

“We will not be discontinuing any model and we will be meeting all the RDE norms. The preparation for this thing has already happened. So in many models, the counter measures to meet the RDE norms have already been taken and that has also been partly reflected in the price hikes that we have had in the month of January. Just last week we had increase in prices,” he added.

While answering on how much would the prices be increased purely because of the RDE effect, Srivastava said that it “varies from model to model depending on the technology that is being used but one thing I can say is that for the diesel vehicles that is going to be a huge increase as far as the input cost for meeting RDE norms is concerned. For gasoline vehicles, it is a lot less. So fortunately for Maruti Suzuki, the impact on the RDE will be there but not as high in the cost as for our competitors who have significant portion of diesel vehicles.”