Steel industry seeing strong demand; JSPL says price hike will continue

“Market has been excellent in the last few months, there has been good demand,” said VR Sharma, MD of JSPL in an interview with CNBC-TV18. “..This is a pent-up demand coupled with true and real demand worldwide,” he added.

“I think this is going to continue at least for another one year time. The demand is also picking up every day. So I feel the price increase in last three months that we have seen, this particular rally will keep on,” he mentioned.

Indian steel prices are lower than the steel prices in Europe and America. Therefore, he believes, there is still a big room for steel prices on the upside.

“We are exporting only 30-35 percent of goods. Balance 65 percent we are selling in India and we are selling it at a very reasonable and affordable price,” he stated.

In terms of capacity utilisation, he pointed out, “the company is operating at 98 percent capacity utilisation at the moment.”