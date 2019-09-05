#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Steel giant Thyssenkrupp to leave Germany's DAX index

Updated : September 05, 2019 07:46 AM IST

German steel giant Thyssenkrupp AG will have to leave Germany's benchmark DAX index on September 23, the Deutsche Boerse announced on Wednesday evening.
In August, the German industrial giant with more than 200 years of history reported a pre-tax profit slump of 85 percent between April and June this year from the same period last year.
The benchmark DAX is a blue chip stock market index consisting of 30 major German companies trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
