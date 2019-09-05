Business
Steel giant Thyssenkrupp to leave Germany's DAX index
Updated : September 05, 2019 07:46 AM IST
German steel giant Thyssenkrupp AG will have to leave Germany's benchmark DAX index on September 23, the Deutsche Boerse announced on Wednesday evening.
In August, the German industrial giant with more than 200 years of history reported a pre-tax profit slump of 85 percent between April and June this year from the same period last year.
The benchmark DAX is a blue chip stock market index consisting of 30 major German companies trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more