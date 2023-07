State Bank of India launches 34 transaction banking hubs

The public sector lender State Bank of India on Saturday launched 34 transaction banking hubs to better serve its small business clients in the country. The hubs have been launched on the occasion of the largest lender's foundation day at 21 top district centres across the country, the lender said in a statement.

The initiative was launched by the bank's chairman Dinesh Khara, and 2,000 current accounts were onboarded under revamped current account variants on the occasion of 68th Foundation Day of the bank.

During the pre-launch, the bank mobilised over Rs 1,000 crore deposits at these centres, it said.

The product specialists will be appointed in these newly launched hubs, which will enable connectivity with other business verticals and subsidiaries. In addition, they will also assist business customers with their other financial service needs, reflecting the 'Power of One' within the SBI Group.