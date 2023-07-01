CNBC TV18
State Bank of India launches 34 transaction banking hubs
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 1, 2023 9:33:56 PM IST (Published)

The public sector lender State Bank of India on Saturday launched 34 transaction banking hubs to better serve its small business clients in the country. The hubs have been launched on the occasion of the largest lender's foundation day at 21 top district centres across the country, the lender said in a statement.

The initiative was launched by the bank's chairman Dinesh Khara, and 2,000 current accounts were onboarded under revamped current account variants on the occasion of 68th Foundation Day of the bank.
During the pre-launch, the bank mobilised over Rs 1,000 crore deposits at these centres, it said.
