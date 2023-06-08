State Bank of India MD sees Rs 30 lakh crore opportunity in climate finance by 2030

SBI MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari emphasised the need for banks to swiftly leverage these investment opportunities as they align with national contributions aimed at addressing climate change and safeguarding the planet. He was speaking at the CNBC-TV18 PWC Banking Dialogues.

State Bank of India Managing Director Ashwini Kumar Tewari highlighted the significant opportunities that climate finance holds for the banking sector at the CNBC-TV18 PWC Banking Dialogues on Thursday, June 8. Tewari urged banks to give utmost importance to sustainability and climate risks, aspects that have been largely neglected within the Indian banking industry until now.

Looking ahead, Tewari outlined significant opportunities in the field of climate finance. With India's ambitious targets set for 2017 and 2030, the interim opportunity till 2030 alone amounts to approximately Rs 30 lakh crore.