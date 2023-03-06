India's large population and its near-500 million strong labour force creates daunting challenges for job creation- and even more so for its female workforce. Research estimates that increasing women's labour force participation could add more than $700 billion to India’s GDP by 2025...and yet the female labour force participation rate in India at around 25 percent is less than half of men's.

But can the younger, more agile and disruptive companies lead the change to ensure more women participation?

According to Akanksha Gulati, director at ACT, a non-profit venture philanthropy platform, startups have started implementing measures to address the problem.

Gulati said, “We believe that the demand side work is really important to close the triangle. There is a lot of work done to improve women in joining the workforce – like education, skilling. There is some policy work that has happened to facilitate women staying in the workforce – from POSH to maternity laws. So demand side is the third vertex that we feel can really bring it all home. We have now started seeing some startups implementing certain practices and making a lot more headway. One of the practices is to setup goals for having a percentage of women as employees. Second is measuring progress against that goal and sharing it both internally and externally. Third is breaking the problem down to hiring, retention and promotion. So those are two-three simple practices that startups have started with.”

Also, Uttam Digga, Co-Founder of Porter spoke about what it takes to run a logistics business.

Watch video for entire discussion.