Starbucks is selling olive oil coffee in Italy; do you know of these other unusual flavours?

Oleato drink is essentially a latte – a mix of espresso and steamed milk – along with a spoonful of cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil. The company’s 69-year-old CEO Howard Schultz called it a “market-maker.”

Global beverage giant Starbucks has a new item on the menu –coffee with a dash of olive oil. The newly named ‘Oleato’ has been debuted by the $116 billion company in Italy at the moment, with plans to introduce the new drink to select markets like California, Japan, the Middle East and the UK.

The drink is essentially a latte – a mix of espresso and steamed milk – along with a spoonful of cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil. The company’s 69-year-old CEO Howard Schultz called it a “market-maker” in an appearance on CNBC.

While the Oleato is certainly a unique flavour combination, it is far from being the only unusual flavour combination that the company offers. Starbucks is known to provide unique flavours of coffee and coffee-based drinks, especially in its line of blended iced coffee drinks, the Frappuccino.

Here are some other unusual flavours from the world’s largest coffee chain that you may not have heard of.

American Cherry Pie Frappuccino

America is famous for its pies so it is not surprising that Starbucks tried to offer sweet coffee drinks with the flavour of the classic cherry pie for a while.

Tiramisu Frappuccino

When looking for inspiration for interesting coffees, the Italian coffee-based dessert should be high on the light. Made using mascarpone, coffee liquor and plenty of sugar, the Tiramisu Frappuccino is still available in many locations the world over.

ALSO READ | APEDA ties up with Lulu to promote export of millet products in Gulf countries

Red Bean Green Tea Frappuccino

Sweet red bean paste or red bean jam is a sweet paste made out of red beans that is widely popular across Southeast Asia. Looking to capitalise on this familiar flavour, Starbucks launched their Red Bean Green Tea Frappuccino, which combines red bean paste with green tea in many markets in Southeast Asia.

Honey Yoghurt Frappuccino

While yoghurt is a dairy product, people aren’t likely to substitute it for milk in their lattes. But the makers at Starbucks whipped up a frappuccino using thick and luscious Greek yoghurt, leading to the unusual yet delicious combination of Honey Yoghurt Frappuccino.

Irish Coffee

Made with Irish whiskey, hot coffee and sugar, this sweet and alcoholic hot coffee concoction is offered by Starbucks in many countries through their Starbucks Reserve select stores.

ALSO READ | IREDA to set up office in Gujarat's GIFT city to finance renewable energy projects

Peppermint Mocha

Not everyone is a fan of mint and chocolate, but Starbucks took things a step forward when they started offering their Peppermint Mocha drink. The mint, cocoa and coffee flavour hopes to evoke festive cheer during the winter months.

Pistachio and Rose Mocha

While pistachio and rose have been classic flavour combinations for hundreds of years, being used in desserts and savour dishes as well, Starbucks introduced the two flavours with coffee in a limited-edition drink.

ALSO READ | Sampling the mouth-watering fusion of culinary influences in Singapore