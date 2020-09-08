  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Starbucks adds plant-based items to Asian menus from beyond meat, others

Updated : September 08, 2020 09:08 AM IST

Starbucks said its new food items will include the Spiced Impossible Puff and Maize Impossible Sandwich in Hong Kong, and Beyond Meat Bolognese Penne in Taiwan.
n Singapore, it will launch the Impossible Wrap comprising an Impossible Burger patty, avocado omelette, mushroom, caramelised onion and cheese.
Drinks will include the Oatmilk Cocoa Macchiato from Oatly in Malaysia, the Philippines and elsewhere.
Starbucks adds plant-based items to Asian menus from beyond meat, others

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai reports 1,788 COVID-19 cases; 31 die, 1,541 discharged

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai reports 1,788 COVID-19 cases; 31 die, 1,541 discharged

Coronavirus news highlights: Maharashtra govt slashes RT PCR test rates, makes it cheapest in country; BJP MLA tests positive on day 1 of Himachal assembly session

Coronavirus news highlights: Maharashtra govt slashes RT PCR test rates, makes it cheapest in country; BJP MLA tests positive on day 1 of Himachal assembly session

Happiest Minds IPO subscribed 2.87 times on day 1

Happiest Minds IPO subscribed 2.87 times on day 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement