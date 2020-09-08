Business
Starbucks adds plant-based items to Asian menus from beyond meat, others
Updated : September 08, 2020 09:08 AM IST
Starbucks said its new food items will include the Spiced Impossible Puff and Maize Impossible Sandwich in Hong Kong, and Beyond Meat Bolognese Penne in Taiwan.
n Singapore, it will launch the Impossible Wrap comprising an Impossible Burger patty, avocado omelette, mushroom, caramelised onion and cheese.
Drinks will include the Oatmilk Cocoa Macchiato from Oatly in Malaysia, the Philippines and elsewhere.