Business

Starbucks adds plant-based items to Asian menus from beyond meat, others

Updated : September 08, 2020 09:08 AM IST

Starbucks said its new food items will include the Spiced Impossible Puff and Maize Impossible Sandwich in Hong Kong, and Beyond Meat Bolognese Penne in Taiwan.

n Singapore, it will launch the Impossible Wrap comprising an Impossible Burger patty, avocado omelette, mushroom, caramelised onion and cheese.