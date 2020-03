Star India on Tuesday announced video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar will be launched in India on April 3.

Three distinct offerings – Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Disney+ Hotstar Premium and an ad-supported basic tier -- will be available from April 3 in the country.

Disney's video-on-demand streaming service Disney Plus (Disney+) had arrived in India weeks ahead of its scheduled launch date through an existing service Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP will cost Rs 399 a year and Disney+ Hotstar Premium at Rs 1,499 a year, it said.

Disney+ Hotstar is currently available at no additional charge to existing Hotstar subscribers -- who pay Rs 999 for a year and the premium tier carries a new yearly sticker price of Rs 3,588.

Robert Iger, then chairman and CEO of Disney, had given March 29 as the official launch date of Disney+ in India.