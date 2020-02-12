Business

Srinath Narasimhan, Tata Teleservices MD, appointed as Tata Trusts' chief executive

Updated : February 12, 2020 08:12 PM IST

Currently, Narasimhan is the managing director of Tata Teleservices Ltd and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Tata Trusts said in a statement.

Having joined the Tata Administrative Services (TAS) in 1986, Narasimhan has held various assignments in the Tata group, including as the managing director of Tata Communications Ltd.