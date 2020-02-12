#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Srinath Narasimhan, Tata Teleservices MD, appointed as Tata Trusts' chief executive

Updated : February 12, 2020 08:12 PM IST

Currently, Narasimhan is the managing director of Tata Teleservices Ltd and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Tata Trusts said in a statement.
Having joined the Tata Administrative Services (TAS) in 1986, Narasimhan has held various assignments in the Tata group, including as the managing director of Tata Communications Ltd.
Tata Trusts hold 66 percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies.
Srinath Narasimhan, Tata Teleservices MD, appointed as Tata Trusts' chief executive

You May Also Like

Coronavirus outbreak: Calls for freedom of speech on rise in China as death toll tops 1,100

Coronavirus outbreak: Calls for freedom of speech on rise in China as death toll tops 1,100

Investors pour in Rs 1.2 lakh crore in mutual fund schemes in January

Investors pour in Rs 1.2 lakh crore in mutual fund schemes in January

Govt banks on Rs 1.3-lakh-cr rural push to boost growth; analysts pick 10 stocks

Govt banks on Rs 1.3-lakh-cr rural push to boost growth; analysts pick 10 stocks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement