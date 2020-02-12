Business
Srinath Narasimhan, Tata Teleservices MD, appointed as Tata Trusts' chief executive
Updated : February 12, 2020 08:12 PM IST
Currently, Narasimhan is the managing director of Tata Teleservices Ltd and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Tata Trusts said in a statement.
Having joined the Tata Administrative Services (TAS) in 1986, Narasimhan has held various assignments in the Tata group, including as the managing director of Tata Communications Ltd.
Tata Trusts hold 66 percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies.