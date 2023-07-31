Sree Metaliks delivers sustainable iron ore beneficiation to meet global demand

The process starts with scrubbing to remove slime (particles below 100 m), followed by washing and sorting the ore into different-size fractions using a drum scrubber and a vibrating screen.

Sree Metaliks has implemented physical beneficiation techniques to revolutionize mining operations. This move has not only boosted efficiency but also prioritized sustainability, Sree Metaliks said in a statement.

"We have taken significant steps to address the challenges posed by common contaminants such as alumina and silica, along with mineral phases like kaolinite, gibbsite, and quartzite. By focusing on the prevalent iron phases of hematite and goethite, the company aims to maximize profitability while reducing environmental impact," it said.

The company has implemented a highly efficient wet process to tackle the natural fines and kaolinite present in the ore. The process starts with scrubbing to remove slime (particles below 100 m), followed by washing and sorting the ore into different-size fractions using a drum scrubber and a vibrating screen.

It has yielded good results, with the Fe contents of the hematite iron ore fines increasing from 55-57 percent to 61-62 percent. This high-quality concentrate is now suitable for iron ore pellets production, benefiting steel manufacturing processes like blast furnaces, DRI, sinter, and pellet production.

Furthermore, their efforts have led to water conservation measures, that have resulted in lower water loss, contributing to sustainable water consumption and conservation.

This new process has led to the elimination of hazardous materials, ensuring worker safety, and minimizing the impact on surrounding ecosystems.

Apart from the increase in productivity and energy efficiency in iron-making plants due to the enhanced iron concentration, Sree Metaliks' approach also enables the efficient utilization of lean-grade iron ore fines that would otherwise be discarded. By repurposing the tailings, which contain approximately 38-40 percent Fe, the company creates value-added products and explores further processes like reduction roasting to recover additional iron values, the firm said.

Kaustubh Agarwal, Director of Sree Metaliks Ltd, said, "The new beneficiation process complements our existing techniques and enables us to increase the iron content of lean-grade ores even further. We can extract even more valuable materials and reduce waste by leveraging this method, leading to a more sustainable mining approach."