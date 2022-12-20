Sqing Solutions launches Waka Voice for the creators

Sqing Solutions aims to offer various programmes throughout India in several vernacular languages. It is also working on enhanced and diverse segments such as sales, consumer support, facilitation, and resale packages for helping commercial enterprises grow.

Sqing Solutions, a Kochi based startup, has launched Waka Voice a host-centric platform that allows creators to discover themselves and be seen by the world. The virtual hangout platform is a welcoming community that supports voice-centric social and entertainment. The app has a wide range of unique features such as voice hangout, creator, singing, gifting, and many more.

Sonu Raju, founder of Sqing Solutions Pvt Ltd. said, “Waka Voice is a complete social networking app, unlike other apps that offer one or the other feature but not the whole package. The app allows users to create their own voice rooms, where they can invite friends and have a virtual get-together. Users can send text messages directly and instantly in the voice rooms without any hindrance. It also provides cool and exclusive gifts that no other platform does."

Waka Voice offers multiple methods to creators to monetise their content. It allows chat room hosts to earn cash via digital gifts. It also boasts of cool features such as VIP tags, unique nicknames, and a followers button that allows people to follow users and vice versa.

As a part of its commitment to offer something new and innovative to users, Sqing Solutions has also released Quizina, a personal version of the highly popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Quizina allows users to learn and earn together.

“The app gives the users access to quizzes, enhancing their general knowledge and know-how by completing various tasks. They can also earn rewards in the form of credits,” said the entrepreneur.

"Demand for SaaS merchandise is growing, and Sqing Solutions is committed to coming up with new products,” added Sonu Raju.