India got its third vaccine against COVID-19 as the Sputnik V is launched at Rs 995 per dose. Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) expects to import 36 million doses of Sputnik in the first three months after which local manufacturing is expected to kick in. Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer of DRL discussed.

“The goal here is to get as many people vaccinated as possible and we are all working round the clock,” Israeli said.

In terms of pricing, a little bit of the cost is getting recovered. “This is not going to be a very profitable product for us. And that is also not our goal. Our goal is to bring the product to the market to vaccinate as many people as possible,” he mentioned.

“Hopefully, once the product will be scaled up and produce locally, the prices can go down,” he added.

“I cannot indicate the price right now. This is not our product. This is the product that we have licensed for India and accordingly, it will be determined. It is too early to say,” he said when asked about the price of the vaccine.

On Baricitinib and Molnupiravir, he mentioned, “We have additional products and we are trying to get all these products into the market as soon as possible. We plan to bring Baricitinib and Molnupiravir to India, to launch them whenever we get the approval.”

Once the trials on Sputnik Light will be finished, DRL will try to register it in India, he stated.

“We are expecting to grow in India and other markets according to our strategy. In addition to that, we have launched multiple COVID-related products and we will launch even more. All of that will contribute to the growth in India,” Israeli said.

When asked about the launching of a drug in collaboration with the DRDO, he said, “We were participating in the R&D and we are going to be the marketer of this product and the maker of this product. This is such a product that now we need to scale up the production going to the market. I don’t have yet any commercial visibility. At this stage, the main focus is to get it to as many people as possible, and hopefully, it will help them.”