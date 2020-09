Spinny, a full stack online platform for buying and selling used cars has announced the introduction of more employee-friendly human resource (HR) policies, including menstrual leave for female employees. Besides, other new HR policies cover work from home and family adoption. A few policies are the first-ever in India’s auto industry claims the venture.

At Spinny, every staffer has an equal say in processes and decisions, driving the belief everyone is one. The company believes in incorporating forward-looking policies to stay in tune with evolving times and provide an environment that inspires the Spinny Squad to do the best work of their lives. Consequently, some of these HR initiatives are the first-ever in India’s auto industry.

Highlighting the menstrual leave policy, Niraj Singh, chief executive officer and founder, Spinny, said, "Since Squad Spinny is constantly growing and ladies represent 20 percent of our family, a major constraint for many women’s professional lives remains Dysmenorrhoea."

"These painful periods afflict at least 20 percent of women, with severe pain interfering with their professional activities. Accordingly, the menstrual leave policy provides 12 leaves annually to our female members of the squad – apart from the existing leave policy. Moreover, there are no conditions in availing menstrual leave," Singh said.

Spinny had declared work from home until December 31, 2020 except for staff members that are involved in field operations. The venture claims, for field operations teams, all sanitisation and social distancing norms are undertaken to ensure safety during home test drives and home deliveries – the latter equally important in offering safe experiences for customers.

The family adoption policy is aimed at helping members of the Squad provide a nurturing environment for orphaned children. Introduced in partnership with an NGO, the comprehensive adoption policy offers financial assistance up to Rs 35,000 for staff adopting a child.