Speciality Restaurants to open 15 new cloud kitchens; eyes Rs 500-550 cr revenue

Anjan Chatterjee, CMD, Speciality Restaurants, on Tuesday, said that cloud kitchen will be an important part of growth. He mentioned that they are looking to open 15 new cloud kitchens. He also highlighted that actual investment is less in cloud kitchens.

He said, “Cloud kitchen will be the most important part of the growth because that is changing the matrix and whatever profitability we are seeing is coming because of that – low capex, no depreciation. So the whole balance sheet looks completely different.”

Going ahead, Chatterjee is eyeing revenues in the range of Rs 500-550 crore. “In the next two fiscals we are looking at around Rs 500-550 crore because we have a growth trajectory coming in from the cloud kitchens and the brick and mortar and that’s the target,” he said.

He also mentioned that the multi-speciality restaurant chain has no plans of selling any of its brands at this moment. “It’s not selling off; there could be a strategic alliance with the cloud kitchen expanding more, so there could be a discussion. It has not fructified, so I will not be able to quote myself and go on record on that,” said Chatterjee.

