Spark Minda partners with EVQPOINT for EV charging solutions

With the advent of the electric vehicle (EV) space, a lot of companies in the auto space are growing their footprint, making acquisitions, entering into joint ventures (JV) because that is the big growth area for the industry. Spark Minda, wholly-owned subsidiary of Minda Corporation has entered into a partnership with EVQPOINT Solutions to grow their EV footprint as well. Aakash Minda, ED-group finance & strategy, Minda Corporation, discussed this further.

He said, “We can see a lot of shifts and focus on the EV space by all the incumbent players as well as the large OEMs. We are also seeing a lot of support from the government, across India and the world. We are well positioned to take on all the new and the mega trends that will be coming, especially on the EV space.”

He further mentioned, “With such initiatives, we have also set up a foundation on the technical centre about three years ago in Pune, where we create products for the internal combustion engine (ICE) as well as the EV-related products, such as smart keys, smart speedometer instrument clusters and sensors, etc. We laid the foundation in the EV space much before 2019-20 when the buzz around the EV space began.”

“On Thursday, we partnered with EVQPOINT through our wholly-owned subsidiary, which focuses only on EV mobility and EV products. So here, we have been able to partner for charging solutions and smart charging space for personal, commercial as well residential charging stations, and on-board, off-board charging space.” Minda said.

“With newer products and electronification happening, we expect to increase our margins, that is our endeavour, going forward,” he said.

