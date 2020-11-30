Business S&P Global nears mega deal to buy IHS Markit: Source Updated : November 30, 2020 04:32 PM IST The deal could be announced as soon as Monday, with S&P set to pay around $44 billion in stock, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. IHS has a market value of around $36.88 billion based on the stock’s last close on Friday, Reuters calculations showed. The transaction is likely to face close examination from competition watchdogs. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.