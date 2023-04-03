South Indian Bank Q4 Business Update: Gross advances increase by 16.7% to Rs 72,107 crores

The total deposits have also shown a growth of 2.8 percent to Rs 91,652 crores compared to Rs 89,142 crores in the previous year.

South Indian Bank released its business update for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year on Monday, April 3. The bank's gross advances have gone up by 16.7 percent to Rs 72,107 crores compared to Rs 61,816 crores in the same period last year.

The total deposits have also shown a growth of 2.8 percent to Rs 91,652 crores compared to Rs 89,142 crores in the previous year.

The Current Account Savings Account (CASA) has increased by 2.1 percent to Rs 30,215 crores as compared to Rs 29,601 crores in the previous year.

However, the CASA ratio has decreased from 33.21 percent in the previous year to 32.97 percent this year.