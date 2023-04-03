English
South Indian Bank Q4 Business Update: Gross advances increase by 16.7% to Rs 72,107 crores

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 3, 2023 8:13:17 PM IST (Published)

The total deposits have also shown a growth of 2.8 percent to Rs 91,652 crores compared to Rs 89,142 crores in the previous year.

South Indian Bank released its business update for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year on Monday, April 3. The bank's gross advances have gone up by 16.7 percent to Rs 72,107 crores compared to Rs 61,816 crores in the same period last year.

The Current Account Savings Account (CASA) has increased by 2.1 percent to Rs 30,215 crores as compared to Rs 29,601 crores in the previous year.
However, the CASA ratio has decreased from 33.21 percent in the previous year to 32.97 percent this year.
The growth in deposits and CASA is also seen as a positive sign for the bank, indicating strong customer confidence and trust in its services.
Also read: Federal Bank Q4 Business Update: Total deposits up 17% to Rs 2.13 lakh crore
