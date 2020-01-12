South India clocks highest sales for Italian automaker Lamborghini
Updated : January 12, 2020 11:45 AM IST
Agarwal said the Southern market is growing much faster than rest of India, owing to the investments coming to the South Indian states.
The importance of Bengaluru for the Italian carmaker can be understood from the fact that a city-based buyer was the only Indian to buy one of the 63 limited edition Aventador SVJ 63 cars.
Lamborghini has three showrooms in India, Delhi and Mumbai and Bengaluru which serves the entire South Indian market including Hyderabad and Chennai.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more