Soujanya Group announces Research & Development Center at Navi Mumbai facility

2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 1, 2023 6:46:24 PM IST (Updated)

The facility will be built in accordance with the ‘’Current Good Manufacturing Practice’’ (cGMP) standards.

Soujanya Group, a technology‐driven conglomerate, on Tuesday said it will soon inaugurate a state-of-the-art Research & Development (R&D) Center and pilot plant at its campus in Navi Mumbai. The facility will be built in accordance with the ‘’Current Good Manufacturing Practice’’ (cGMP) standards, the company said.

The R&D Center will accelerate the product and process development for Soujanya Lifesciences, a new division of the company, engaged in manufacturing and delivering niche Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and intermediates for the Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals market, it said.
Speaking on the development, Priyamvada Bhumkar, Promoter & MD, Soujanya Color Pvt. Ltd. said, “This R&D Center is central to our vision of becoming the preferred chemicals supplier for selected APIs and specialty chemicals at a global level over the next few years.”
“The newly set up R&D Center is a step towards our foray into the Life Sciences business, a sunrise sector that is expected to accelerate the Soujanya Growth Story ‘Color & Beyond’. With this Center, we will be able to cater to all kinds of sophisticated and niche chemicals of various products”, said Jashan Bhumkar, Director, Soujanya Color Pvt. Ltd.
This new state-of-the-art R&D Center has the capability of developing more than six molecules at a time and manufacturing different volume products (up to three-four MT per month). The Center will be segregated into various sections like R&D, Analytical Development Laboratory (ADL), Pilot Plant, Wet Lab, and Instrument Lab, the firm said.
The facility will also be equipped with Stability chambers, specific storage areas, Quality Management System (QMS) sections, and spacious office and conference rooms.
The work for the development of this R&D Centre is reaching completion stage and is expected to be officially inaugurated shortly. The facility will also undergo local FDA and World Health Organisation (WHO) for GMP audits for accreditation.
First Published: Aug 1, 2023 12:31 PM IST
