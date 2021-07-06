Home

    SonyLIV partners TCS to transform customer experience, drive growth

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with SonyLIV to help the OTT streaming platform create an innovative business model enabled by digital technologies to enhance customer experience, and pave the path for future growth. The partnership will leverage TCS' next-generation digital capabilities, global expertise, domain knowledge and innovation ecosystem to define SonyLIV's platform transformation roadmap for India and global markets, a statement said.
    TCS will help enhance SonyLIV's core OTT platform to leverage AI and machine learning to provide personalised experiences to subscribers across devices, it added. It will also help SonyLIV use data and insights to monetise content and create new revenue streams.
    Additionally, TCS will set up an Experience Design Centre, leveraging its innovation labs, where it will work towards accelerating innovation by rapidly prototyping and helping SonyLIV launch new features ahead of the market. The partnership will help SonyLIV reimagine the customer experience and engagement, enhance its brand, establish competitive differentiation in the marketplace and drive growth, the statement said.
    "We are delighted to have TCS on board as our technology partner. We will work closely with the TCS leadership team in India, US and UK to enhance the user experience of SonyLIV," Danish Khan, Business Head, SonyLIV, Sony Entertainment Television and Studio Next, said.
    Further, SonyLIV hopes to harness TCS' global talent reach, infrastructure and global centres of excellence to bring innovations that will improve engagement and provide a delightful consumer experience, he added.
    "We are pleased to partner with SonyLIV in their growth and transformation journey to become one of the best OTT platforms in the country and the world. Through this partnership, TCS will bring its deep domain knowledge in the media and OTT industry along with world-class technology capabilities to enable SonyLIV to innovate at speed and scale," TCS India Country Head Ujjwal Mathur said.
