Sonata Software on Wednesday announced signing of definitive agreements to acquire GAPbusters Limited (GBW), a Melbourne-headquartered company in the Customer Experience (CX) space.

GBW has been among the pioneers in the CX domain serving renowned brands globally for nearly 30 years, according to a Sonata Software statement.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. GBW has for long been known for its mystery shopping, brand/compliance audits & competitor benchmarking programmes, it said.

Over the last few years, GBW has taken a platform based approach for its new solution offerings in employee survey, feedback management and voice of customer programmes to widen its CX bouquet leveraging advanced AI & ML capabilities to deliver "insightful & actionable" recommendations for its clients with more evolved CX requirements, the statement said.

Sonata Software had last year acquired Scalable Data Systems, a Brisbane-headquartered company.