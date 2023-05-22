Som Distilleries inks pact with Carlsberg India for Odisha plant; to produce Carlsberg India products

Under the partnership, the Bhopal-headquartered company’s state-of-the-art plant in Odisha will be partly used to produce a wide range of world-class beverages, including popular brands from Carlsberg India’s portfolio

Distillery company Som Distilleries, on Monday, said it has entered into a strategic pact with Carlsberg India (Carlsberg) for the Odisha plant. The pact aims to leverage collective strengths, expertise, and resources of both the companies to enhance the production and distribution of premium beverages in the Odisha region.

Founded in 1847 by JC Jacobsen, Carlsberg is a Danish multinational brewer. The company's headquarters is in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In an exchange filing, Som Distilleries said, “With a shared commitment to quality and innovation, this alliance is poised to bring about a positive transformation in the local brewing landscape.”

Under the partnership, the Bhopal-headquartered company’s state-of-the-art plant in Odisha will be partly used to produce a wide range of world-class beverages, including popular brands from Carlsberg India’s portfolio.

Furthermore, the strategic tie-up will also lead to better capacity utilisation of the expanded capacity of the Odisha plant, which is expected to be completed by June 2023.

Last month, Som Distilleries arm began commercial production of enhanced beer capacity in Karnataka. During the same period, Som Distilleries reported its Q4 earnings. The company’s profit zoomed over 100 percent to Rs 15.9 crore against Rs 6.4 crore in the same quarter last year. Furthermore, it also saw an improvement in its margin by 320 basis points to 11.2 percent as compared to 8 percent in the same quarter last year.

Set up in 1993, Som Distilleries & Breweries is a distillery company. It provides products like beer, whisky, vodka, rum, gin, ready-to-drink beverages, and country liquor. The company offers wine in bottling, canning, and blending of alcoholic beverages.

Stocks of Som Distilleries is trading at Rs 208.70 per share, up over 9.50 percent, at 2:16 pm.