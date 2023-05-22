English
Som Distilleries inks pact with Carlsberg India for Odisha plant; to produce Carlsberg India products

By Tanmay Tiwary  May 22, 2023 2:32:50 PM IST (Published)

Under the partnership, the Bhopal-headquartered company’s state-of-the-art plant in Odisha will be partly used to produce a wide range of world-class beverages, including popular brands from Carlsberg India’s portfolio

Distillery company Som Distilleries, on Monday, said it has entered into a strategic pact with Carlsberg India (Carlsberg) for the Odisha plant. The pact aims to leverage collective strengths, expertise, and resources of both the companies to enhance the production and distribution of premium beverages in the Odisha region.

Founded in 1847 by JC Jacobsen, Carlsberg is a Danish multinational brewer. The company's headquarters is in Copenhagen, Denmark.
