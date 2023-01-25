English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness News

Solara Active Pharma shares end higher after return to profitability, revenue back at historical rate

Solara Active Pharma shares end higher after return to profitability, revenue back at historical rate

Solara Active Pharma shares end higher after return to profitability, revenue back at historical rate
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 25, 2023 7:25:12 PM IST (Published)

Solara's revenue at Rs 394 crore returned to its historical quarterly run-rate and also more than tripled from the year-ago period.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell SOLARA ACTIVE P share

TRADE
Shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. ended over 4.5 percent higher on Wednesday after the company returned to profitability in the December quarter. The company's revenue also returned to its historical quarterly run-rate.

Recommended Articles

View All
Rs 8,000 crore: What it cost PhonePe to shift domicile to India from Singapore

Rs 8,000 crore: What it cost PhonePe to shift domicile to India from Singapore

Jan 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 | Experts seek more tax relief on savings and fixed deposits

Budget 2023 | Experts seek more tax relief on savings and fixed deposits

Jan 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 — Awaiting a deeper policy push into green energy and environment

Budget 2023 — Awaiting a deeper policy push into green energy and environment

Jan 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: A look at the top knocks of the batsman as he turns 35

Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: A look at the top knocks of the batsman as he turns 35

Jan 25, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read


Solara delivered a profit of Rs 45 lakh during the September quarter, compared to a net loss of Rs 139.87 crore during the same period last year.

The company's revenue at Rs 394 crore returned to its historical quarterly run-rate and also more than tripled from the year-ago period.

Solara also delivered an operating profit for the quarter of Rs 45 crore, compared to an EBITDA loss of nearly Rs 100 crore last year. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 11.4 percent.
The company's management called this a "turnaround quarter" where it achieved most of its targeted goals. The management further said that their order book continues to improve each quarter and that cost improvement plans are starting to deliver the desired outcomes, aiding profitability.
Solara Active Pharma’s site in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, began manufacturing intermediates and final API in the December quarter, while the company’s research and development segment filed two new DMFs (drug master files) during the quarter, on track to file a total of six in the current financial year.
Solara has also appointed Poorvank Purohit as the new CEO.
Shares of Solara ended 4.4 percent higher at Rs 436.15.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Solara Active Pharma

Previous Article

Boeing loses $663 million in 4Q despite higher revenue

Next Article

After Bengaluru and Jaipur, Hero Motocorp begins deliveries of Vida V1 from Delhi

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X