SoftBank looks to book gains in Paytm, Zomato, may sell shares in open market

SoftBank may sell shares in the two companies in smaller tranches in the open market, rather than through block deals, over the next few sessions, sources told Moneycontrol

SoftBank is looking to book profits by selling small stakes in Paytm’s parent One97 Communications and Zomato as the new-age stocks rally, finally turning into profitable bets for the Japanese investment conglomerate.

