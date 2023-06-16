CNBC TV18
SoftBank looks to book gains in Paytm, Zomato, may sell shares in open market

SoftBank looks to book gains in Paytm, Zomato, may sell shares in open market

SoftBank looks to book gains in Paytm, Zomato, may sell shares in open market
By Moneycontrol News Jun 16, 2023 12:26:56 PM IST (Published)

SoftBank may sell shares in the two companies in smaller tranches in the open market, rather than through block deals, over the next few sessions, sources told Moneycontrol

SoftBank is looking to book profits by selling small stakes in Paytm’s parent One97 Communications and Zomato as the new-age stocks rally, finally turning into profitable bets for the Japanese investment conglomerate.

SoftBank may sell shares in the two companies in smaller tranches in the open market, rather than through block deals, over the next few sessions, sources told Moneycontrol.
The investment bank paid around Rs 65-70 apiece for Zomato and Rs 830-840 for Paytm. On June 15, Paytm closed at Rs 900 and Zomato at Rs 74.95. Paytm has surged nearly 70 percent this year, while Zomato has gained 24 percent, thanks to a significant improvement in their financials.
X