Business
Softbank in talks to sell stake in India renewables venture SBG Cleantech, says report
Updated : January 09, 2020 09:28 AM IST
Softbank has been holding discussions with sovereign funds from the Far East and the Gulf as well as Silicon Valley-based firms for potential investment.
The Japanese behemoth holds a 70 percent stake in SBG Cleantech and has been exploring options ranging from outright sale to a majority stake sale.
Analysts estimate Softbank’s investment in the clean energy venture stands at about $500-$600 million.
