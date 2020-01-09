#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Softbank in talks to sell stake in India renewables venture SBG Cleantech, says report

Updated : January 09, 2020 09:28 AM IST

Softbank has been holding discussions with sovereign funds from the Far East and the Gulf as well as Silicon Valley-based firms for potential investment.
The Japanese behemoth holds a 70 percent stake in SBG Cleantech and has been exploring options ranging from outright sale to a majority stake sale.
Analysts estimate Softbank’s investment in the clean energy venture stands at about $500-$600 million.
Softbank in talks to sell stake in India renewables venture SBG Cleantech, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

SEBI may relax deadline for separation of chairman, MD posts by 1-2 years

SEBI may relax deadline for separation of chairman, MD posts by 1-2 years

CCPA recommends Budget Session from Jan 31; Union Budget on Feb 1

CCPA recommends Budget Session from Jan 31; Union Budget on Feb 1

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV