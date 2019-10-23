#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

SoftBank clinches WeWork takeover deal, bailing out co-founder

Updated : October 23, 2019 09:07 AM IST

The deal represents a stunning reversal of fortune for WeWork as well as its largest shareholder, SoftBank, which has committed more than $13 billion in equity to a company that is now valued at just $8 billion.
SoftBank said it will own 80 percent of WeWork following the tender offer, but will not be consolidating the company on its books because it will not hold a majority of voting rights.
SoftBank clinches WeWork takeover deal, bailing out co-founder
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Government likely to be saddled with additional expenditure demand of over Rs 1 lakh crore

Government likely to be saddled with additional expenditure demand of over Rs 1 lakh crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV