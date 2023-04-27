Society for Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles says India missed FAME targets by 50%

Reeling under financial stress due to the non-disbursement of FAME subsidies over 15 months, members of the Society for Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) have hit out at the department of heavy industries and have questioned the claims of the government on the number of vehicles subsidised.
The industry body has said that while the government claims 9.6 lakh vehicles have been subsidised, in reality, subsidies have been withheld for 50 percent of electric vehicles sold for over 12 months.
CNBC-TV18 had reported earlier that some of the companies are looking at stake sales to support their working capital requirements in the absence of the subsidies.
The majority of the OEMs have been waiting for the subsidies to be disbursed for over 12 months. Recently, the government has stopped subsidies for four more OEMs like Ather, TVS Motor Company, Ola Electric and Hero MotoCorp on pricing issues.
Effectively the government has stopped subsidies for 95 percent of the companies in the EV ecosystem.