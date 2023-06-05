Snack brand TagZ onboards Shikhar Dhawan as investor, brand ambassador

The startup first appeared in the Shark Tank India’s first season, and had earned funding worth Rs 70 lakh for 2.75 percent equity from Namita Thapar and Ashneer Grover. Since then, the brand has managed to grow rapidly, becoming one of the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer (D2C) food brands.

Bengaluru based urban snack brand TagZ Foods on Monday announced that it has roped in Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as investor and brand ambassador. With this, the popped chips maker brand hopes to reach out to more consumers and encourage them to make better snacking choices.

"Shikhar Dhawan, known for his dynamic batting style, passion for fitness and strong appeal among young consumers, is a perfect fit for TagZ Foods, that is committed to providing fitter snacking experiences. This brand partnership aligns well with Dhawan's focus on fitness and active lifestyle choices," the start-up said in a statement.

"The partnership between TagZ Foods and Shikhar Dhawan is set to roll out soon, with a range of marketing and advertising campaigns planned to promote the brand' snacking experiences," it added.

Speaking about the partnership, Shikhar Dhawan said, "As a sportsman, I understand the importance of eating better and leading an active lifestyle. I am excited to be a part of TagZ Foods' journey as it leapfrogs into its next orbit of growth and expansion. This is a deep and long-term partnership in my dual role as investor and brand ambassador at TagZ. "

Founded by Anish Basu Roy and Sagar Bhalotia in 2019, TagZ Foods is the first brand in India to manufacture popped potato chips that have 50 percent less fat, international gourmet dips, hemp cookies and a range of premium bar snacks.

The startup first appeared in the Shark Tank India’s first season, and had earned funding worth Rs 70 lakh for 2.75 percent equity from Namita Thapar and Ashneer Grover. Since then, the brand has managed to grow rapidly, becoming one of the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer (D2C) food brands.

Recently, it raised $2 million funding in a Pre-Series A round led by 9 Unicorns, Dexter Angels, Agility Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Klub, Indifi and Rannvijay Singha. Prior to this, TagZ had raised a total of $1.2 million in seed funding from a group of angel investors in 2020.

"We are delighted to welcome Shikhar Dhawan to Team TagZ as our brand ambassador. He embodies the values that we stand for – better eating, fitness and an active lifestyle. His association with TagZ Foods in his dual capacity as investor and brand ambassador is deep integration into our brand’s mission. We hope to provide his fans with the fittest snacking experiences through our range of popped potato chips with 50 percent less fat, hemp cookies and gourmet dips," said Anish Basu Roy, Cofounder of TagZ Foods.