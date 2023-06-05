Snack brand TagZ onboards Shikhar Dhawan as investor, brand ambassador

The startup first appeared in the Shark Tank India’s first season, and had earned funding worth Rs 70 lakh for 2.75 percent equity from Namita Thapar and Ashneer Grover. Since then, the brand has managed to grow rapidly, becoming one of the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer (D2C) food brands.

Bengaluru based urban snack brand TagZ Foods on Monday announced that it has roped in Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as investor and brand ambassador. With this, the popped chips maker brand hopes to reach out to more consumers and encourage them to make better snacking choices.

"Shikhar Dhawan, known for his dynamic batting style, passion for fitness and strong appeal among young consumers, is a perfect fit for TagZ Foods, that is committed to providing fitter snacking experiences. This brand partnership aligns well with Dhawan's focus on fitness and active lifestyle choices," the start-up said in a statement.

"The partnership between TagZ Foods and Shikhar Dhawan is set to roll out soon, with a range of marketing and advertising campaigns planned to promote the brand' snacking experiences," it added.