Smart meters are becoming a big business in India

Under the first part of this scheme, installation of 25 crore smart meters by the end of 2025 is envisaged across the country.
Stocks like Tata Power, Genus Power and HPL Electric & Power were in focus through last week. That was courtesy of the orders for smart meters they received. The three companies cumulatively received orders worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore last week.
Genus Power won an order worth Rs 2,207.5 crore for the appointment of an Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP), which includes the design of AMI with supply and commissioning of 27.69 lakh smart prepaid meters.
HPL Electric also announced it won an order for smart meters worth Rs 903 crore, inclusive of taxes. That took its total pending pipeline order book to Rs 2,250 crore.