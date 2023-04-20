Sleepy Owl Coffee becomes one of the first players in India to join ONDC network

Sleepy Owl Coffee, one of India's fastest-growing coffee brands, has announced that it has joined Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). With this integration, Sleepy Owl catalog can be seen on all apps that a consumer is shopping from across a network that is rapidly developing, while seamlessly facilitating transactions.

With the help of Shopalyst’s plugin for Shopify-powered stores, Sleepy Owl’s D2C (direct-to-consumer) catalog is now discoverable by buyers on the ONDC network. With this integration, Sleepy Owl catalog can be seen on all apps that a consumer is shopping from across a network that is rapidly developing, while seamlessly facilitating transactions.

This will enable Sleepy Owl to expand its customer base by making its products available to buyers from all ONDC seller apps. The move will help the coffee brand grow its presence across the country and help achieve its mission of making India a Coffee Drinking Nation

As an adopter of ONDC, Sleepy Owl Coffee is proud to represent everything that is innovative in products and technology. The brand has already established its reputation as a market disruptor with its innovative range of Cold Brew Packs, Hot Brew Bags, and other coffee products. By joining ONDC, Sleepy Owl aims to create multiple consumer touchpoints through disruptive innovations.

T Koshy, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer at ONDC , said, “As ONDC network aims to create a transparent e-commerce ecosystem creating equal opportunities for all, we are happy to see Sleepy Owl Coffee get on board through Shopalyst’s plugin. Sleepy Owl Coffee can now reach a wider customer base nationwide while offering expanded choices for buyers on the network.”

Arman Sood, Co-Founder, of Sleepy Owl Coffee said, "We are thrilled to be one of the first players in India to join ONDC. As a brand that is always looking to innovate and disrupt the market, joining ONDC is a great move for us. With ONDC, we can widen our reach, be easily accessible to consumers across the country and provide them with a simply great coffee experience."

“Digital commerce powered by ONDC will be a game changer for e-commerce brands in India. As a technology enabler in the ONDC mission, we are happy to help Sleepy Owl Coffee extend its storefront to a growing number of buyer apps on the network. added Girish Ramachandra, Co-Founder at Shopalyst.

India's tech stack is growing rapidly, and initiatives like ONDC are playing a crucial role in driving innovation and growth. Sleepy Owl Coffee has already made a name for itself in the Indian coffee market with its innovative product portfolio that focuses on convenient brewing. By coming on board ONDC, the brand is well-positioned to take its products to new customers across the country.