Skretting reinforces commitment to India with euro 18.5 million investment in Mangrol facility

Skretting, the Norway-based global leaders in aqua feed and nutrition, is set to inaugurate its state-of-the-art production facility for shrimp and fish feed in Mangrol, Surat. A division of The Netherlands-based Nutreco, leaders in animal and aqua nutrition the newly set up high-end facility allows it to further enhance support for its customers and the Indian aquaculture sector. Nutreco is the subsidiary of SHV Holdings N.V., a family-owned Dutch multinational.

Skretting has been leading the global position in Salmon and Shrimp with 125 years of expertise and innovation driven approach. Currently it has manufacturing footprints in 18 countries and produce 3 million MT of feed annually for more than 60 species from hatching to harvest.

The facility will be inaugurated by Dr. Sanjeev Balyan, Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Govt. of India and Michiel van Erkel, Agriculture Counsellor for India and Sri Lanka, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on February 13, 2023.

Spread over an area of 20,000 sq mt and built with an investment of Euro18.5 million (Rs. 165 crore approximately), the facility will cater to both shrimp and fish cultures. The shrimp cultures will include white tiger and black tiger, while fish cultures will include Indian major carps, and high-value fish like snakehead, seabass, etc.

The Mangrol facility has three production lines with a production capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes per annum. It can produce both extruded/floating and pelleted/sinking feed as per the requirement of the species and customers. There is also adequate land and infrastructure available to increase the production capacity in the future.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our state-of-the-art production facility at Mangrol in Surat. We have been meeting the needs of shrimp hatcheries, nurseries and farmers since 2018 in India, and supporting customers across feed-farm-health with our high-quality feed and services. The new facility enables us to contribute our bit to the prestigious Atmanirbhar Bharat – Make in India initiative, while simultaneously improving the efficiencies for a closer connect with our customers. We will cater to the domestic market and also customers in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and The Middle East,” said Dr. Saurabh Shekhar, General Manager – Nutreco South Asia.

The facility is equipped to support both sustainability and feed-to-food safety measures, in the line with our Sustainability Road Map 2025 and Nutrace. As part of their sustainability measures under Nuterra program the premises has systems like rainwater harvesting and effluent treatment plant, amongst others. The factory also follows their global feed-to-food safety and quality program Nutrace for end-to-end tracking and traceability with certifies supplier assessments and checks at each critical point.