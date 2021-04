Skoda Auto has showcased the Kushaq, its first product under the Skoda Auto, Volkswagen India Group's India 2.0 strategy.

With this, the automaker aims to sell 1 lakh cars in India annually. Zac Hollis, Director of Sales for Skoda Auto India, in an interview with CNBC-TV18’s Alisha Sachdev, said that the company is also aggressively expanding dealership network as part of the India 2.0 strategy.

“We will start delivering this car to customers in India from July and then towards the end of the year under India 2.0 we will launch a new sedan, a new mid-sized sedan. I am confident that product will also grow the segment,” he said.

“With India 2.0 strategy, when we are looking at 60,000-80,000 cars and eventually 100,000 cars – we have got a much stronger business case for investors to go into rural locations,” he added.

In terms of localization efforts, he stated, “It is very important to be competitive. We have got big volume ambitions. If you don’t localize, you cannot be competitive and you cannot get the volume. So localization is very important to us and launch will be 92 percent localized with Kushaq and within 12 months we will be 95 percent localized."

"Once you have 95 percent localization then you are localizing the parts as well. When you are localizing these spare parts you can be much more affordable in terms of your cost of ownership too.”